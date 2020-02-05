We will definitely see many international champions coming out of the Khelo India University Games, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju expressed that the people of India will definitely see many international champions coming out of the Khelo India University Games. The tournament will be held in Bhubaneshwar from 22 February 2020 to 1 March 2020.

"The University Games is very popular worldwide and the standards are very high. Most of the stars in the Olympics are from universities. Therefore the standard of University Games in India has to be high. We will definitely see many international champions coming out of the Khelo India University Games. The talents identified in this tournament will be provided with all the facilities and support so that the athletes can represent India in various international championships in the future," said Rijiju.

The KIUG-2020 Odisha, will have approximately 3343 athletes (Male- 1738, Female- 1605) from around 80-100 universities, apart from technical and supporting staff. The KIUG-2020 Odisha will have 17 sports disciplines (Individual events - Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling; Team Games - Badminton, Basketball, Football, Hockey, table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Rugby, Kabaddi). The games will be staged across 10 venues between Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will be the main center for the sporting extravaganza.

Top Universities like the Punjab University, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev, University Amritsar, MDU Rohtak, Punjabi University, Patiala, Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi will all be vying for top honors at the first ever Khelo India University Games which is slated to take place in Bhubaneshwar.

Source: Press Release