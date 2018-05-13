Webb Simpson in complete control, leads by seven at Players

The 2012 U.S. Open champion has been in incredible form at TPC Sawgrass, his four-under 68 moving him into 19 under.

Simpson mixed an eagle with four birdies and two bogeys during the third round, but the American remains in complete control of the PGA Tour event.

Looking for his first Tour win since 2013, he will take some catching during the final round.

New Zealander Danny Lee (70) is seven shots back, while world number one Dustin Johnson (69) is outright third.

Johnson endured a mixed front nine before birdies at 13, 15 and 17 lifted him into 10 under – nine shots adrift of Simpson.

While they have likely left their runs too late, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth produced the best rounds of the day with seven-under 65s.

Woods was in blistering form on the front nine with six birdies before being eight under through 12, but the 14-time major champion slowed from there.

Spieth saved his best for the back nine with six birdies in eight holes, with the American pair moving into eight under.

They are locked in a tie for ninth, a shot behind Jason Dufner (66), Jimmy Walker (70), Xander Schauffele (71), Jason Day (71) and Charl Schwartzel (73).

Is there a shot here?



There's always a shot.



Incredible. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Cppc3RSBjH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

