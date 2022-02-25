Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu qualifies for Commonwealth Games through a golden lift in Singapore

The Indian weightlifter found her glory after she secured the first medal for India at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics. She valiantly fought till the end and grabbed hold of silver in the women's 49kg category.

The Olympian since then has continued to build up and has been pouring out her sweat by training day in and day out for the event packed 2022 season.

The weightlifter was overjoyed with the qualification and said, "7 months of intense training and my never-ending love for the sport continues to pay off. I would like to extend my thanks to our Ministry of Youth and Affairs, Weightlifting Federation of India, SAI, IOS Sports and all the other stakeholders who have helped me reach here. I am determined to work harder and do everything I can to grab the gold medal again for my country in the CWG."

"Happy to have qualified for the CWG 2022. My participation would not have been possible without the prompt response of @IndiaSports & @meaMADAD in facilitating the Vaccinated Travel Lane Pass for me and my team, without which we couldn't have travelled to Singapore for the event," tweeted the Olympic silver medal winner.

The Qualification event would allow the top 8 lifters in each category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham out of which Chanu has assured a spot not only in the 49kg category but also in the 55kg category for India.