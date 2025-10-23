Victor Wembanyama Aims To Improve Following Historic Season Opener With San Antonio Spurs

IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

Victor Wembanyama showcased an impressive performance in the San Antonio Spurs' 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The 21-year-old achieved a remarkable stat line with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks, shooting 71% from the field. This feat marked a historic moment as it was the first time since the 1977-78 season that such statistics were recorded without turnovers in a season opener.

During the off-season, Wembanyama travelled to China and trained with Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon. This training focused on enhancing his physical and mental resilience on the court. His efforts clearly paid off, yet Wembanyama remains determined to improve further. "I was much more in control of myself," he stated, reflecting on his performance.

The young player is not complacent despite his success. He emphasised that he is not taking anything for granted after experiencing challenges that could have jeopardised his career or health. "The mind, I'm not worried about [that] because I saw what it's like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot," he shared.

In contrast, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg had a challenging debut. The number one draft pick scored 10 points and secured 10 rebounds but struggled with four-of-13 shooting. Starting at point guard, Flagg failed to make a significant impact, recording no assists and turning over the ball three times.

Despite this rocky start, teammate Anthony Davis remains optimistic about Flagg's future. "Game one. I mean, he's still a rookie," Davis said. He acknowledged the pressure of playing in front of a packed stadium and national TV audience but believes Flagg will overcome these initial jitters.

Wembanyama expressed that he's enjoying basketball more now that he's moving better physically. "The body? I'm having more fun now that I'm not struggling to move as much," he noted. He remains committed to continuous improvement in his game.

Davis highlighted how preseason differs from regular games when expectations are high for rookies like Flagg. "You're coming in and preseason was obviously good," Davis explained, noting the added pressure when real games begin.

Wembanyama's record-breaking performance sets a high bar for himself and others this season. Meanwhile, Flagg's debut serves as a reminder of the challenges rookies face transitioning into professional basketball under intense scrutiny and expectations.