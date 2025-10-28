More sports Wembanyama Leads Spurs To Victory, Keeping Unbeaten Streak Alive In NBA Season Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-103, improving to 4-0 this season. The Spurs remain one of the only unbeaten teams in the Western Conference. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:16 [IST]

Victor Wembanyama showcased his skills with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors. This win marked their fourth consecutive triumph this season. Stephon Castle contributed significantly with 22 points. The Spurs, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, are the only teams in the Western Conference yet to face defeat.

Wembanyama has been exceptional this season, shooting 7 for 8 from the field and making all ten free throws against Toronto. After last year's health issues cut his season short, he is averaging 31 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game while maintaining over 60% shooting accuracy. Harrison Barnes added to the Spurs' success with 18 points, hitting four out of five three-pointers.

Rookie Dylan Harper also made a notable impact for San Antonio by scoring 11 points and adding six rebounds and six assists. On the other side, RJ Barrett led Toronto with 25 points as they suffered their third straight loss after an initial win against Atlanta Hawks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their unbeaten streak by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 101-94. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was instrumental with 23 points and eight assists. Despite being outscored in the fourth quarter by Dallas, late contributions from Isaiah Hartenstein helped secure their win.

Chet Holmgren added depth to Oklahoma City's performance with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Hartenstein also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell provided a spark off the bench with his contribution of 17 points.

Dallas faced challenges without centres Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford due to injuries. This absence allowed Oklahoma City to dominate inside the paint, outscoring Dallas by a significant margin of 68-36. Anthony Davis led Dallas with a strong showing of 26 points and eleven rebounds.

Maxey's Impact on Philadelphia's Success

Tyrese Maxey delivered an outstanding performance for Philadelphia by scoring an impressive 43 points in their victory over Orlando Magic, ending at a scoreline of 136-124. Maxey achieved his second game exceeding forty points within three matches while also contributing eight assists.

VJ Edgecombe continued his promising start as a rookie by scoring twenty-six points alongside seven assists for Philadelphia. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s addition of twenty-five points further solidified their position as one of two undefeated teams in Eastern Conference alongside Chicago Bulls.

Orlando Magic struggled despite Paolo Banchero's efforts who scored thirty-two points along with seven rebounds and five assists while Desmond Bane added twenty-four more but couldn't prevent another loss marking it third consecutive defeat since starting season optimistically aiming high within Eastern standings.

