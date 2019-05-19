Wilder retains title with first-round knockout of Breazeale

Wilder recorded the 40th knockout of his career just two minutes, 17 seconds into the fight at Barclays Center in New York.

Wilder (41-0-1) started well and capitalised, landing the decisive blow quickly against his rival and fellow American.

After a war of words in the build-up, Wilder showed his class in his first fight since drawing with Tyson Fury in December, his performance set to again lead to calls for a rematch with the Brit or fight with fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"Everything just came out of me," he told Showtime.

"I know it's been a big build-up to this fight, there was a lot of animosity, a lot of chaos, a lot of hatred against each other.

"There were a lot of words that were said and it just came out."

Wilder made a fast start and he had Breazeale in trouble early after a big left hand, only for the latter to steady – albeit very briefly.

Just seconds later, the fight was over.

Wilder landed a left-handed jab before a huge right sent Breazeale to the canvas, ending the fight and marking a ninth successful title defence.