English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wilder retains title with first-round knockout of Breazeale

By Opta
Deontay Wilder needed just 137 seconds to finish Dominic Breazeale
Deontay Wilder needed just 137 seconds to finish Dominic Breazeale

New York, May 19: Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title in impressive fashion, knocking Dominic Breazeale out in the first round on Saturday (May 18).

Wilder recorded the 40th knockout of his career just two minutes, 17 seconds into the fight at Barclays Center in New York.

Wilder (41-0-1) started well and capitalised, landing the decisive blow quickly against his rival and fellow American.

After a war of words in the build-up, Wilder showed his class in his first fight since drawing with Tyson Fury in December, his performance set to again lead to calls for a rematch with the Brit or fight with fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"Everything just came out of me," he told Showtime.

"I know it's been a big build-up to this fight, there was a lot of animosity, a lot of chaos, a lot of hatred against each other.

"There were a lot of words that were said and it just came out."

Wilder made a fast start and he had Breazeale in trouble early after a big left hand, only for the latter to steady – albeit very briefly.

Just seconds later, the fight was over.

Wilder landed a left-handed jab before a huge right sent Breazeale to the canvas, ending the fight and marking a ninth successful title defence.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CEL 2 - 2 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: deontay wilder wbc boxing review
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue