Winter Olympics: Games over, politics goes on

In the latest of the series, in a veiled jibe at the US administration, North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un fired a broadside by saying he will vow to strengthen co-operation with China and together crush threats and hostile policies from the United States and its sworn allies.

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, North Korea's Central news agency (KCNA) reported.

WINTER OLYMPICS FINAL MEDALS TALLY

"In the message the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un extended heartfelt warm congratulations to General Secretary Xi Jinping upon the splendid proceeding of the Beijing Winter Olympics as a novel and special grand sports festival," the KCNA report sais.

Kim said China has "left an indelible trace in the history of the Olympics with their indefatigable efforts" despite "unprecedentedly severe health crisis and the hostile forces' manoeuvres," and "demonstrated the stamina of China."

While the KCNA media report did not exactly specify, it appeared to be a jibe at the diplomatic boycott of the games by several countries, including the US, over China's alleged human rights abuses against minorities.

Kim added that China and North Korea are "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the US and its satellite forces by strengthening the bilateral strategic cooperation and unity," and pledged to "more firmly consolidate the DPRK-China relationship into the invincible one," according to another report which appeared in Korea Herald citing KCNA source.

Notably, North Korea was suspended from participating in the Beijing Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as retribution for refusing to take part in Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Norway (37) topped the medals tally at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals.

Germany (27; G 12, S 10 B 5) finished second and while hosts China (15; G 9, S 4, B 2) ended up third.

(With inputs from Agencies)