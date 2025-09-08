Toto Wolff Warns McLaren About Risks Of Setting Difficult Precedents In F1

Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slams 2025: How many Majors the Spaniard Won this Season? Check Out Full Stats, Results

Toto Wolff has cautioned McLaren about the challenges of reversing decisions after the Italian Grand Prix. Lando Norris was in second place, ahead of Oscar Piastri, until a pit crew error caused him to fall behind. McLaren then instructed Piastri to let Norris pass, allowing Max Verstappen to secure victory at Monza despite an uncertain start.

Wolff, who managed championship battles between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, advises McLaren to be careful with such choices. He stated, "There is no right and there is no wrong. And I'm curious to see how that ends up." The decision sets a precedent that could be hard to reverse if similar situations arise.

The dilemma for McLaren lies in whether they should switch drivers again if another mistake occurs. Wolff questions the fairness of making a driver lose points due to team errors. He believes the true impact of this decision will become clear as the season progresses and competition intensifies.

Meanwhile, Mercedes faced challenges with rookie Kimi Antonelli during the Italian Grand Prix. The 19-year-old finished ninth after receiving penalties for exceeding track limits and causing Williams' Alex Albon to leave the track. Despite this, Wolff remains supportive of Antonelli's potential.

Wolff expressed his disappointment with Antonelli's performance but remains confident in his future. "Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming," he said. "You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there." Despite setbacks, Wolff believes Antonelli will excel in time.

The situation highlights the complexities teams face when balancing team strategy with individual driver success. As the season unfolds, both McLaren and Mercedes will need to navigate these challenges carefully to maintain competitive standings.