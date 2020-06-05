English
World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser provisionally banned over whereabouts failures

By Liam Blackburn
London, June 5: World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser has been provisionally suspended after failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

Nigeria-born Naser, who switched allegiance to Bahrain six years ago, ran 48.14 seconds - the third fastest 400m time ever - to take gold at the World Championships in Doha last October.

However, the 22-year-old has now been charged with a whereabouts failure by anti-doping authorities.

World Athletics rules stipulate that athletes will be guilty of a violation if they have a combination of three missed tests or filing failures across a 12-month period.

Athletes face up to a two-year ban for whereabouts violations.

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
