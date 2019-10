IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Winners and Medal Table

Top athletes in the world like Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Steven Gardiner, Donavan Brazier, Tajay Gayle, Christian Taylor, Mutaz Essa Barshim, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith, etc. participated in the event and enthralled all with their stellar show.

Indian athletes such as Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar missed out from the biennial event due to injury. While Dutee Chand and Archana Suseendran, who were invited despite not making the cut-off mark, didn't have memorable show. However, few Indian athletes - who participated in the event - did qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA are seated at the top of medal table with 25 overall medals (11 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze). Kenya are second on the list with 9 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze).

Here are the Top 10 countries and their medal winners from Doha 2019:

USA - 11 Gold - 10 Silver - 4 Bronze = 25

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Christian COLEMAN (Men's) 100 Metres Gold Noah LYLES (Men's) 200 Metres Gold Donavan BRAZIER (Men's) 800 Metres Gold Grant HOLLOWAY (Men's) 110 Metres Hurdles Gold Sam KENDRICKS (Men's) Pole Vault Gold Christian TAYLOR (Men's) Triple Jump Gold Joe KOVACS (Men's) Shot Put Gold UNITED STATES (Men's) 4x100 Metres Relay Gold Dalilah MUHAMMAD (W) 400 Metres Hurdles Gold DeAnna PRICE (W) Hammer Throw Gold UNITED STATES X 4x400 Metres Relay Gold Justin GATLIN (M) 100 Metres Silver Rai BENJAMIN (M) 400 Metres Hurdles Silver Jeff HENDERSON (M) Long Jump Silver Will CLAYE (M) Triple Jump Silver Ryan CROUSER (M) Shot Put Silver Brittany BROWN (W) 200 Metres Silver Raevyn ROGERS (W) 800 Metres Silver Emma COBURN (W) 3000 Metres Steeplechase Silver Sydney MCLAUGHLIN (W) 400 Metres Hurdles Silver Sandi MORRIS (W) Pole Vault Silver Fred KERLEY (M) 400 Metres Bronze Ajee WILSON (W) 800 Metres Bronze Vashti CUNNINGHAM (W) High Jump Bronze UNITED STATES (W) 4x100 Metres Relay Bronze

Kenya 4 Gold - 2 Silver - 3 Bronze = 9

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Conseslus KIPRUTO (M) 3000 Metres Steeplechase Gold Hellen OBIRI (W) 5000 Metres Gold Ruth CHEPNGETICH (W) Marathon Gold Beatrice CHEPKOECH (W) 3000 Metres Steeplechase Gold Faith KIPYEGON (W) 1500 Metres Silver Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI (W) 5000 Metres Silver Ferguson Cheruiyot ROTICH (M) 800 Metres Bronze Amos KIPRUTO (M) Marathon Bronze Agnes Jebet TIROP (W) 10,000 Metres Bronze

Jamaica - 3 Gold - 4 Silver - 3 Bronze = 9

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Tajay GAYLE (M) Long Jump Gold Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE (W) 100 Metres Gold JAMAICA (W) 4x100 Metres Relay Gold Fedrick DACRES (M) Discus Throw Silver Shanieka RICKETTS (W) Triple Jump Silver Danniel THOMAS-DODD (W) Shot Put Silver JAMAICA X 4x400 Metres Relay Silver Shericka JACKSON (W) 400 Metres Bronze Rushell CLAYTON (W) 400 Metres Hurdles Bronze

China - 3 Gold - 3 Silver - 3 Bronze = 9

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Rui LIANG (W) 50 Kilometres Race Walk Gold Lijiao GONG (W) Shot Put Gold Hong LIU (W) 20 Kilometres Race Walk Gold Maocuo LI (W) 50 Kilometres Race Walk Silver Shiying LIU (W) Javelin Throw Silver Shenjie QIEYANG (W) 20 Kilometres Race Walk Silver Huihui LYU (W) Javelin Throw Bronze Zheng WANG (W) Hammer Throw Bronze Liujing YANG (W) 20 Kilometres Race Walk Bronze

Ethiopia - 2 Gold - 4 Silver - 1 = 7

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Muktar EDRIS (M) 5000 Metres Gold Lelisa DESISA (M) Marathon Gold Selemon BAREGA (M) 5000 Metres Silver Mosinet GEREMEW (M) Marathon Silver Lamecha GIRMA (M) 3000 Metres Steeplechase Silver Letesenbet GIDEY (W) 10,000 Metres Silver Gudaf TSEGAY (W) 1500 Metres Bronze

Great Britain - 2 Gold - 3 Silver = 5

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Katarina JOHNSON-THOMPSON (W) Heptathlon Gold Dina ASHER-SMITH (W) 200 Metres Gold GREAT BRITAIN (W) 4x100 Metres Relay Silver Dina ASHER-SMITH (W) 100 Metres Silver GREAT BRITAIN & NI (W) 4x100 Metres Relay Silver

Japan - 2 Gold - 1 Bronze = 3

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Toshikazu YAMANISHI (M) 20 Kilometres Race Walk Gold Yusuke SUZUKI (M) 50 Kilometres Race Walk Gold JAPAN (M) 4x100 Metres Relay Bronze

Netherlands - 2 Gold = 2

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Sifan HASSAN (W) 1500 Metres Gold Sifan HASSAN (W) 10,000 Metres Gold

Poland - 1 Gold - 1 Silver - 2 Bronze = 4

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Paweł FAJDEK (M) Hammer Throw Gold Joanna FIODOROW (W) Hammer Throw Silver Piotr LISEK (M) Pole Vault Bronze Wojciech NOWICKI (M) Hammer Throw Bronze

Bahrain - 1 Gold - 1 Silver - 1 Bronze = 3

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Salwa Eid NASER (W) 400 Metres Gold Rose CHELIMO (W) Marathon Silver BAHRAIN X 4x400 Metres Relay Bronze

