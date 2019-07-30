English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019: All eyes on Dalilah Muhammad

By
Dalilah Muhammad
Dalilah Muhammad will be the cynosure of all eyes in Doha. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha, July 30: With less than two months to go for the IAAF World Championships to begin in the Qatari capital, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad is the talk of the town after the American produced the performance of her life to break the 400M hurdles world record on the final day of the US Championships in Des Moines on Sunday (July 28).

Dalilah clocked 52.20 to clip 0.14 from the previous mark set 16 years ago by Russian Yuliya Pechonkina.

While the record may have been a surprise to many fans, Dalilah's coach, Lawrence Johnson, knew it was only a matter of time before it fell.

"My coach kept telling me it was there," said Dalilah, whose previous best was 52.64, set at the 2017 US Championships. "I just had to trust him and go for it. I wanted it so bad, I knew I had to go out there and prove myself.

"Funny enough, I got a little injured like two weeks ago," she added. "I had a crazy fall and so we've kind of been shutting down. It's just one of those things that you're just hoping for the best... I just trusted in what we had been working on at this point."

Dalilah will be joined on the US team for the World Championships by world Under-20 record-holder Sydney McLaughlin - the one athlete to have beaten her over the past year - and Olympic bronze medallist Ashley Spencer.

They may also be joined by defending champion Kori Carter or potentially someone else, should the IAAF Diamond League title be won by another US woman not currently on the team. In that case, the allocation of the wildcard will rest with USA Track and Field.

Whichever four women represent USA in the 400M hurdles at the IAAF World Championships, Dalilah will defintely be the star attraction in the World Championships to be held at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium from September 28 to October 6.

(With IAAF inputs)

More USA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue