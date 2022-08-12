World champion Javelin Thrower Anderson Peters attacked in party boat, thrown into water with injuries

In fact, several crew members surrounded Peters and attacked him before tossing him out of the vessel, Grenada Police said.

The Grenada Police later confirmed that Peters, 24, was attacked on board a party boat called Harbour Master. They said Peters has been hospitalised and is getting treated for minor injuries.

The Police department has not disclosed any details of the incident but said they are seriously probing into the attack against a Grenada national icon.

The Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) on Friday (August 12) released a statement condemning the attack on the champion athlete.

“The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators.

We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” the statement read.

Peters, though he had won the world championship in Oregon beating India’s Neeraj Chopra in the javelin final with a throw of 90.54M, could only grab silver in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the gold at CWG 2022 with a personal best throw of 90.13M.