World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022: India team, schedule, groups, telecast & live streaming info

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India Team
India Men's Team: Sathiyan G, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah
India Women's Team: Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh
World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Groups
Men's Groups
Group 1: China, Slovenia, USA, Peurto Rico, Thailand
Group 2: Germany, France, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
Group 3: Japan, Hong Kong, Romania, Iran, Hungary
Group 4: Korea, Egypt, Czech Republic, Canada, Saudi Arabia
Group 5: Sweden, England, Australia, Poland
Group 6: Brazil, Portugal, Denmark, Slovakia
Group 7: Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Belgium, Singapore
Women's Groups
Group 1: China, USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, Malaysia
Group 2: Japan, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Uzbekistan
Group 3: Hong Kong, Brazil, France, Italy, South Africa
Group 4: Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Luxembourg, Iran
Group 5: Germany, Egypt, India, Czech Republic
Group 6: Romania, Chinese Taipei, Sweden, Portugal
World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Schedule
|Dates
|Round
|September 30-October 4
|Group Stages (Men’s and Women’s)
|October 5
|1/8 Final (Men’s and Women’s)
|October 6
|1/8 Final (Men’s) and Quarterfinals (Women’s)
|October 7
|Quarterfinals (Men’s) and Semifinals (Women’s)
|October 8
|Semifinals (Men’s) and Final (Women’s)
|October 9
|Final (Men’s)
India fixtures and results
The Indian matches fixtures dates and results will be updated once the schedule is released.
World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info
EuroSport and EuroSport HD will telecast the table 1 matches live in India, staring on September 30 from 7:30 AM IST. The live streaming will be available through a paid subscriptions on Discovery+ stand alone app or through the Amazon Prime Video app.
Fans can also live stream matches of table 1-6 action on World Table Tennis YouTube channel.