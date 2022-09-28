World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022: India team, schedule, groups, telecast & live streaming info

A total of 36 teams including India will be in action at the 56th edition of the World Team Table Tennis Championships with 32 men's teams and 28 women's team being split into groups.

Chengdu will see more than 250 athletes represent the world's strongest teams that will battle for the most coveted prizes - the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups. Each match will consist of five singles matches, where each game will be decided in best-of-5 games.

The group stage will start on Friday (September 30) and knockout stage starts on 5 October, with the women's and men's finals taking place on October 8 and October 9 respectively.

The women's event will feature six groups with four groups of five teams and two groups of four teams, while the men's event will feature seven groups with four groups of five teams and three groups of four teams.

Here is a look at the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India team, groups, competition schedule, results and live streaming information:

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India Team India Men's Team: Sathiyan G, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah India Women's Team: Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Groups Men's Groups Group 1: China, Slovenia, USA, Peurto Rico, Thailand Group 2: Germany, France, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Group 3: Japan, Hong Kong, Romania, Iran, Hungary Group 4: Korea, Egypt, Czech Republic, Canada, Saudi Arabia Group 5: Sweden, England, Australia, Poland Group 6: Brazil, Portugal, Denmark, Slovakia Group 7: Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Belgium, Singapore Women's Groups Group 1: China, USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, Malaysia Group 2: Japan, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Uzbekistan Group 3: Hong Kong, Brazil, France, Italy, South Africa Group 4: Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Luxembourg, Iran Group 5: Germany, Egypt, India, Czech Republic Group 6: Romania, Chinese Taipei, Sweden, Portugal World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Schedule Dates Round September 30-October 4 Group Stages (Men’s and Women’s) October 5 1/8 Final (Men’s and Women’s) October 6 1/8 Final (Men’s) and Quarterfinals (Women’s) October 7 Quarterfinals (Men’s) and Semifinals (Women’s) October 8 Semifinals (Men’s) and Final (Women’s) October 9 Final (Men’s) India fixtures and results The Indian matches fixtures dates and results will be updated once the schedule is released. World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info EuroSport and EuroSport HD will telecast the table 1 matches live in India, staring on September 30 from 7:30 AM IST. The live streaming will be available through a paid subscriptions on Discovery+ stand alone app or through the Amazon Prime Video app. Fans can also live stream matches of table 1-6 action on World Table Tennis YouTube channel.