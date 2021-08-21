English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World U-20 Athletics Championships: India's Amit Khatri clinches silver in 10km race walk

By
Amit Khatri
Amit Khatri did the country proud with his silver medal effort in Kenya. Image: World Athletics Media

Bengaluru, August 21: India's Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the ongoing World Under-20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes.

This was India's second medal in the World U-20 Athletics Championships after the 4x400M mixed relay team won a bronze medal.

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins bronze in U-20 World Athletics ChampionshipsIndian mixed 4x400m relay team wins bronze in U-20 World Athletics Championships

Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.

Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes.

Both gold and bronze medal winners recorded their personal best timings at the event.

The Championships being held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, will conclude on Sunday (August 22).

More to follow...

Comments

MORE ATHLETICS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments