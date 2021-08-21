World U-20 Athletics Championships: India's Amit Khatri clinches silver in 10km race walk

Bengaluru, August 21: India's Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the ongoing World Under-20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.
Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes.
This was India's second medal in the World U-20 Athletics Championships after the 4x400M mixed relay team won a bronze medal.
Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.
Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes.
🇮🇳 Congratulations Amit pic.twitter.com/NOyu0ff4Is— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 21, 2021
Both gold and bronze medal winners recorded their personal best timings at the event.
The men's #WorldAthleticsU20 10,000m medals span across three continents!— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 21, 2021
🥇 Heristone Wanyonyi 🇰🇪 42:10.84 PB
🥈 Amit 🇮🇳 42:17.94
🥉 @PaulMcGrathinho 🇪🇸 42:26.11 PB pic.twitter.com/I8hnNw5WFS
The Championships being held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, will conclude on Sunday (August 22).
More to follow...
