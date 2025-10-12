More sports Xander Schauffele Celebrates End Of Title Drought At Baycurrent Classic After Challenging Year Xander Schauffele secured his first title in 14 months at the Baycurrent Classic, overcoming a challenging year marked by injury and self-doubt. His final round of 64 featured eight birdies, showcasing his resilience and support from his team. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Xander Schauffele celebrated a significant victory at the Baycurrent Classic, ending a challenging period without a title. On Sunday, he secured his first win in 14 months by finishing one stroke ahead of Max Greyserman at Yokohama Country Club. This triumph marked his first since last year's Open Championship, bringing joy to the American golfer.

Schauffele's final round was impressive, as he shot a 64 and achieved eight birdies. This victory was particularly meaningful as it took place in Japan, where his mother grew up and his grandparents still live. The 31-year-old golfer had previously won the PGA Championship in 2024 but struggled to maintain that momentum this year due to a rib injury.

Reflecting on his recent struggles, Schauffele admitted that the title drought made him question his abilities. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his team during difficult times. "I think every player in any sport, at some point in time, you feel like you're on top of the world," said the 2020 Olympic gold medallist. "Then you feel like, not that you've lost it, but you feel less confident."

Schauffele acknowledged that this year was tough but credited his team for helping him through it. "It was a rough year, but my team dragged me through it. They pick me up when I'm down," he shared. He hopes to regain his stride and sees this experience as a valuable learning opportunity.

The American golfer also participated in the Ryder Cup last month as part of the United States team, which faced defeat against Europe. Despite these challenges, Schauffele remains optimistic about his future performance and is eager to build on this recent success.

This victory at Yokohama Country Club holds special significance for Schauffele due to its location and personal connections. As he looks forward to future tournaments, he aims to continue improving and achieving more milestones in his golfing career.