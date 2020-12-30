Year in Review: Tokyo Games, the biggest casualty of 2020

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sending the international sports calendar for a toss, Olympics was the biggest casualty with Tokyo 2020 being pushed to 2021.

As the New Year descends, there is hope that year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is arriving.

Ever since the Olympics was postponed nine months ago, local organizers and the International Olympic Committe (IOC) have been biding their time.

Athletes, coaches going for Tokyo should be in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine

The officials said we will have to wait until early in 2021 for details about how the Olympics can open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic. That time is here.

The IOC and Tokyo organizers will have to start getting specific in the next few months. Though modest by global standards, the virus is surging in Japan with just over 3,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The variant strain has been detected in the country, and reports say vaccines will not be widely available until March; not to mention the availability of the vaccine in the other 205 nations or territories expected to be represented in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

The clock is ticking. The Japanese public appears more skeptical daily about the wisdom of holding the Olympics. In a telephone poll of 1,200 people this month, 63 per cent said the Olympics should be postponed or canceled.

Olympics will not be cancelled despite polls stating a third of Japanese want it called off

In an interview this month with CNN, Michael Phelps - the most decorated Olympian in history said he was doubtful the Olympics should be held. The IOC has said they cannot be postponed again and will be canceled this time.

Tokyo Olympics: Its either 2021 or never, warns IOC chief Thomas Bach

The official budget for the Olympics is now $15.4 billion, a 22 per cent increase over the last budget. Empty venues will not affect TV coverage. Most sports fans are accustomed to this by now.

The torch relay is to start in Japan on March 25, and it faces massive logistical questions just as the Olympics with 10,000 runners carrying the torch to every corner of the country. As 2021 arrives, uncertainty over Olympics continues.

(With Agency inputs)