Yearender: Top four ONE Championship knockouts in 2021

#4 Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad

A month after defeating Alma Juniku, Janet "JT" Todd returned to the Circle and delivered a crushing liver kick to win against Norwegian Anne "Ninja" Line Hogstad in their atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE on TNT II last 14 April.

Todd dominated the contest from the opening bell with precise shots. The American superstar frustrated Hogstad by staying out of her foe's range, leaving her rival throwing more misses than hits.

Her left hooks, elbows, and kicks wore down the #3-ranked contender right up to the start of the third frame. Then, the knockout blow happened roughly midway into that round.

The Boxing Works athlete blocked a right kick from the Norwegian before sneaking in a jab right on her opponent's face and drilling a left kick onto Hogstad's midsection.

The latter immediately screamed in pain while crumbling to the canvas. She was in no state to continue after the referee's eight-count, giving Todd the victory at the 1:36 mark.

#3 Eko Roni Saputra vs. Liu Peng Shuai

Ten seconds was all it took for Evolve MMA star "Dynamite" Eko Roni Saputra to defeat Chinese rival Liu Peng Shuai at ONE: BATTLEGROUND II last August.

Saputra immediately went in with a cross-hook combo after Liu teased him with a couple of jabs.

That forced The Fighting Bros Club star to retreat but was adamant to fight back. The Chinese athlete attempted a low kick but exposed his chin.

‘Dynamite' took advantage of that slight opening by unleashing a cracking overhand right that left Liu knocked out cold on the canvas.

#2 Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson had never been knocked out in his past 33 fights. That said, Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes knew it would take something exceptional to knock out the MMA legend.

He did the seemingly impossible at the 2:24 mark of the second canto at ONE on TNT I last 7 April.

As "Mighty Mouse" tried to catch a knee, the ONE Flyweight World Champion lunged forward with punches. The Brazilian, known for his grappling skills, then dropped the American icon to the mat with a right uppercut.

"Mikinho" sprinted onto the canvas and threw timed punches. Then, as his 35-year-old opponent tried to stay on his feet, Moraes loaded and connected with a crunching left knee to the jaw. He followed up with a couple of punches for sure measure, but his challenger's lights were already out by that time.

#1 Superbon vs. Giorgio Petrosyan

Only one knockout deserves to top this list, and it's none other than Superbon's triumph over kickboxing GOAT Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE last 15 October.

Every little detail leading up to that surprising moment was spot on from the Thai striking specialist. In the opening round, he frustrated the normally-accurate Petrosyan with his movements. Then, just 20 seconds into the second round, his precision and trademark right eventually sealed the job.

He countered Petrosyan's straight left by unloading a right high kick on the latter's exposed left side. Unfortunately, the Italian-Armenian attempted to evade the kick but didn't move quick enough.

Petrosyan curled forward and, with his feet crossed, landed on the back of his head. He went to sleep in an instant.

How Superbon timed his shot against an opponent who never gives his rivals any chances to land clean blows was simply breathtaking.