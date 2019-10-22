English
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson out for up to eight weeks following knee surgery

By Opta
Zion Williamson

New York, October 22: Zion Williamson is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery on Monday (October 21), the New Orleans Pelicans have announced.

New Orleans said the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had an arthroscopic procedure to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Williamson missed last Friday's preseason finale against the New York Knicks due to "right knee soreness".

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters the team believes Williamson hurt his knee earlier this month against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points in four preseason games.

India won by an innings and 202 runs
View Sample
Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
