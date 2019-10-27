English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Woods takes three-shot lead at Zozo Championship to close on record-equalling win

By Patric Ridge
Tiger Woods

Inzai (Japan), October 27: Tiger Woods moved closer to a record-equalling win as he took a three-shot lead at the rain-delayed inaugural Zozo Championship.

Woods, who is aiming to draw level with Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories, carded 66 in another impressive display on Sunday to take him to 18 under par.

The American followed up with three birdies against a lone bogey in round four before bad light saw play suspended.

The 15-time major champion is three ahead of home hopeful Hideki Matsuyama, who in turn holds a healthy three-shot lead on Im Sung-jae and Gary Woodland, who managed 67 and 68 respectively.

Woods, making his first appearance since he underwent knee surgery in August, hit six birdies to keep himself ahead following a tricky start to Sunday's play.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, continued his revival from a dismal opening-round effort of 72 with an exceptional 63 – including an eagle on the 18th – to take him to 11 under par, with the Northern Irishman completing the top five heading into the final round.

Due to the inclement weather, players started their fourth rounds as soon as the third had finished, with Justin Thomas and Open Championship winner Shane Lowry both carding 65 before diminishing light in Chiba meant play had to be called off for the day.

More TIGER WOODS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 134 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue