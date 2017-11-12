A miracle seems to be closer in Schumacher's case

Terrassa (Barcelona), November 12: At last a ray of light after so long in the dark. It has been more than four years since Michael Schumacher suffered a serious accident while skiing in France that caused him multiple physical injuries and psychological damages.

Since then the German Formula One legend has been bedridden in a coma. From the first moment, the family of the seven-time F1 champion requested maximum privacy as the great avalanche of media wanted to know the state of health of the Kaiser.

Until recently, what we knew was that Michael was very serious, that he had lost a lot of weight and that the hopes for recovery were very low.

But the latest update of his health status has revealed a slight, but significant, improvement that has thrown immense joy and much hope to the family of the Ferrari legend. In fact, his family members are the closest to the champion who have interpreted certain signals as a sign of improvement.

Caution

Of course, for now the family have no intention of going anything in public. Despite the enormous happiness brought by this small improvement of Michael, they know that the road ahead is very long and very difficult.

Moreover, a friend of Schumacher confessed to the German magazine Bunte that "both Corinna, his wife, and their children are still waiting for a medical miracle to happen."

With every day that passes a miracle seems to be closer.