Al Attiyah is firm favourite as the race is on at the 2020 Dakar Rally across the sands of Saudi Arabia

Defending champion
With French navigator Matthieu Baumel at the wheel of their now-famous Toyota Hilux, Al Attiyah, who has won the gruelling off-road rally three times in the last eight years, has been on great form during recent years.
A dune-driving natural, it is hard not to see the Qatari challenging for a fourth Dakar title in the sands across Saudi Arabia.
Dream come true
"I would like to thank everybody who has made it possible to bring the Dakar to the Middle East. I've now won the Dakar three times and I'll be going all out to win a fourth.
"It has long been a dream of mine to see the Dakar come to this region. I hope everybody will enjoy this race," said Al Attiyah who triumphed in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Peterhansel's challenge
One of Al Attiyah's main title challengers will be the husband and wife team of Stephane (France) and Andrea Peterhansel (Germany. The duo will be seen behind the wheels of all-new MINI John Cooper Works Buggy.
"Twenty five years ago I came to Saudi Arabia for a motorcycle race and I remember beautiful landscapes. I also came back here last year for a two-day Baja race and the open desert was really impressive. I've no doubt we'll have a very interesting race here in Saudi Arabia," said Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar a record 13 times and is eyeing his first with wife on board.
Alonso's debut
The Dakar Rally 2020 will also see the debut of Spain's two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso making his debut as he will be seen behind the wheels of a V-8-powered Toyota Hilux with compatriot Marc Coma as his co-driver.
The duo had finished third in the recent Al Ula Neom Cross-Country Rally in Saudi and will be hoping to build on it.