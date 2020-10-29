Alfa Romeo to remain on Formula One grid for 2021

Sauber signed a technical and commercial partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and the following season saw the team rebranded, putting the Italian car manufacturer's name back on the grid after a 33-year absence.

To celebrate the announcement of the extension and F1 returning to Imola for the first time since 2006 this weekend, a one-off livery featuring the Italian flag on the roll-hoop and rear wing endplates will be run at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur said: "The extension of our relationship with Alfa Romeo is a true statement of intent from both parties. In Sauber, Alfa Romeo found a committed, performance-driven partner to which they could entrust their brand: we are honoured to carry the heritage and past success of Alfa Romeo in our name.

"Both parties always intended for this relationship to bear fruit in the long term: we have laid some solid foundations in the last three seasons and we aim to reap the rewards of this work in 2021 and beyond."