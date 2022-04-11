Americas GP: Bastianini reclaims MotoGP lead with Austin win

The Beast, as he is known in the padoock circles, surged ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the Suzuki and Ducati duo scrapped it out on the last lap for P2 and P3.

Rins' success brings up a magical 500 podiums for the Hamamatsu factory in the historic 500th GP for Dorna, IRTA, FIM and MSMA.

As the lights went out, Miller got the best start of the leading Ducati trio on the front row and grabbed the holeshot ahead of pole-sitter Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

It was a nightmare start from P9 for six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) though, something went wrong off the line for the Spaniard and at Turn 1, the number 93 was plumb last.

Joan Mir's podium attack did not quite come to fruition in the end, but it is a second consecutive P4 for the 2020 FIM MotoGP world champion, as Francesco Bagnaia finished P5 from the front row.

COTA hero Marquez, who had won seven out of eight previous races, produced a truly stunning fightback after a terrible start to claim P6, but it is a case of what could have been for the Repsol Honda rider in Texas.

Defending MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo battled as hard as anyone to pick up P7, it is not the result he would have been after but with the next best Yamaha down in P15, you have to feel El Diablo is getting the very best out of his package.

Pole sitter Martin slipped to P8 as the Pramac duo struggled in the second half of the race, with early pace setter Johann Zarco P9.

Maverick Vinales got the better of Aprilia Racing team-mate Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilias pick up P10 and P11 from P13 and P14 on the grid, as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) came home in P12 on a difficult weekend for KTM.

A fatigued Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) saw the chequered flag in P13, just ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) crossed the line in P15 but was demoted one place, handing Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) the final point.

Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) crashed out, the former headed to the medical centre for a check-up.

What a way to celebrate 500 GPs at the COTA! Bastianini takes charge of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship title race as we now head to the all-important European leg of the season - Portimao's rollercoaster is up next on April 24.. Buck up guys!

TOP 10 RESULTS

1. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP

2. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 2.058

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 2.312

4. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 3.975

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 6.045

6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 6.617

7. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 6.760

8. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 8.441

9. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 12.735

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 12.642

(By a special arrangemet with Dorna Sports)