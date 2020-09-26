MotoGP 2020: Dovizioso not reading much into 'strange' Catalan Grand Prix practice

Franco Morbidelli set the pace at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday after Fabio Quartararo was fastest in FP1.

MotoGP championship leader Dovizioso was second in the first session, but ended the day just over a second slower than Morbidelli.

Morbidelli lays down the marker

Not a single Ducati rider was within eight tenths of Morbidelli on combined times but Dovizioso, who leads Quartararo and Maverick Vinales by just a point, is not reading too much into that.

He said: "I don't think we have to take today to know exactly how Sunday will be, because everybody came from Misano and the difference in the grip is the biggest you can find.

"So, first you have to adapt. Second, in the afternoon there was a crazy wind.

"To be fast you had to take a lot of risk and I didn't have that feeling to do that and I think tomorrow the conditions will be better to be faster. So, I don't think it was too important.

"It was a bit strange. Me and Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] did the same strategy, but completely different to the other competitors about the rear tyres.

"So, we don't know our speed because in the morning we used the tyre in a different way and also the afternoon.

"It was a strange day, the winds and the tyres. So, I think nobody was able to work really in the afternoon. We tried a set-up but in the second exit, the bike was uncontrollable and you can't work on the details like that.

"And also about the tyre, it was very difficult, I think everybody felt the big drop off with the rear tyre. But I think tomorrow the conditions will be normal."