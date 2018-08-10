Another Ducati vs Marquez showdown on the cards

High level

Both Ducati riders, like we saw in Brno, are on a really high level so we'll try and find the best way to fight with them until the end. It will be tough, but you have to start the weekend positively, we'll try to be there and find the step.

The main aim is to be on the podium. If we can fight for victory we'll try but you don't know before you try the tyres and asphalt and everything," he added.

Man on the roll

The man on the roll, however, is Dovizioso: the 2017 Austrian GP winner after the stunning duel with Marquez and the winner last time out was also brimming with confidence.

"After the victory in Brno, you arrive at the next round with good confidence and even more to this track because on paper our bike works well here. But last year it wasn't easy! We struggled but then in the race, our speed was really good and I was able to fight with Marc. But I expect this season our competitors will be stronger because they've increased their power and aero - maybe they will be closer," said Dovizioso.

Tough track

Rossi, meanwhile, will be wringing the neck of the weekend to get the most out of what could be a tougher track.

"It's always a difficult track, especially last year I didn't enjoy it a lot because it was one of the most difficult races for me. I've never been on the podium here although in 2016 it wasn't bad, me and Jorge were strong and not so far from the podium but it wasn't enough," the Yamaha rider said.

Interesting factor

The weather - as also pointed out by Marquez and Rossi - could be an interesting factor. And so could a Lorenzo so close to being back on top in Brno.

"The improvement compared to the first races has been huge," said the five-time world champion.

" It was a great race last time out and in the test we improved some more details, I've been more competitive especially on older tyres so I think we arrive in the best way possible to Austria."