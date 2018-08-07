Marquez on top in Brno MotoGP test

Brno, August 7: A day after the Czech GP, most of the MotoGP riders were back at the Brno track for the official tests which world champion Marc Marquez topped with Johann Zarco coming second followed by Dani Pedrosa.

The Repsol Honda Team rider had a late lunge to the top, setting a 1:55.209 on one of his last laps of the day.

Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo were next on the timesheets after Marquez, Zarco and Pedrosa. The Czech GP winner and runner up were working on aero and frames but had nothing big to test - focused on fine-tuning.

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) was P7 and second Yamaha, however, with the factory riders not having any real novelties to test and rather carrying on their work to end their victory drought.

Maverick Vinales, after a crash out of the race early on, sat out the test following pain in his shoulder as a consequence of the fall.

Top Yamaha Zarco was the top Yamaha rider, moving up to second late on and, in an uncharacteristic day of action for the Frenchman, riding until very late on as he did more than 70 laps. Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team-mate Hafizh Syahrin did only a handful less and was top rookie, completing the top ten 100 laps Nevertheless, the two together put in almost 100 laps for the Borgo Panigale marque and were only 0.092 apart by the end of the day. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) was P8 after just over 30 laps, but team-mate Jack Miller only did 13 - a crash after an issue on his first bike put paid to his plans, Plenty to work on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Bradley Smith, meanwhile, was P13 on the time sheets and did nearly 70 laps. The sole KTM on track as test rider Mika Kallio remains sidelined following a German GP crash and Pol Espargaro recovers from a fall in the Czech GP, the Brit had plenty to work on as the constant development continues despite their tougher run of late. Shorter day Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was top Hamamatsu factory machine in P9 after more than 60 laps, and he was focused on electronics, the carbon chassis and a 2019 chassis. Team-mate Andrea Iannone, however, had a shorter day - crashing early and sitting out the remainder of the day. Test rider Sylvain Guintoli did get some good mileage despite his broken ribs, though, putting in 37 for the Japanese manufacturer.

With the official test, the action in Brno concluded. The next stop is Austria as the MotoGP paddock heads for the stunning Red Bull Ring in the Styrian alps. The hills will be alive with the sound of the bikes once again on August 12 at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).