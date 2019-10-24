MotoGP Raceweek: Rossi to celebrate 400 milestone - Australian MotoGP in numbers

Rossi said he had "pain everywhere" after the Italian highsided his Yamaha at Motegi last time out.

It was the fourth time this season the 40-year-old had to retire from a race, so he is in need of a lift at the Australian MotoGP.

Rossi will be riding in his 400th grand prix on Sunday and six of his 115 wins have come in Australia.

Australian MotoGP: Valentino Rossi set to make his 400th Grand Prix start

Marc Marquez, with the title already retained, stretched his winning run to four in Japan and it would be a surprise if Rossi is the man to bring that streak to an end.

Ahead of the landmark race, myKhel.com picks out some standout Opta numbers ahead of Rossi's milestone race.

- No MotoGP rider has won the Australian Grand Prix more than Rossi and Casey Stoner's tally of six in 500cc/MotoGP.

- No rider has finished on the podium in the race more times than Rossi's 15. Stoner is next on the list with six.

- Spaniards Márquez (two), Jorge Lorenzo, and Maverick Vinales have won four of the last six MotoGP Australian Grands Prix.

- Marquez has reached double figures in wins (10) and poles (10) this year. He had only previously brought up double figures in both back in 2014 - with 13 wins and as many poles.

- Marquez has finished on the podium 15 times this season, just one shy of his best tally in a single MotoGP season in 2013.

- Vinales has finished on the podium in his last three Australian MotoGP appearances (third in 2016 and 2017, winner last year).