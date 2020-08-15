Austrian MotoGP: KTM riders take Red Bull Ring by the horns

Bengaluru, August 15: Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the fastest man in the free practice sessions of the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

The KTM rider bounced back from the disappointment of his Czech GP to take P1 by a small but apt 0.044.

Second place went to an Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) on a mission as the Italian shot back up the time-sheets after a difficult weekend in Brno, with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) completing a top three split by less than two tenths.

FP1 was dry and FP2 rain affected, with the weather so far in Styria proving a key protagonist.

Espargaro's best lap was his fastest effort from the morning, with the Spaniard exchanging P1 with Dovizioso in the final five minutes but coming out on top.

Nakagami also propelled himself into the top echelons in the closing exchanges, taking third in another ultra-competitive MotoGP session that saw five manufacturers in the top five.

With Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at how KTM took the Red Bull Ring by the horns on Day 1.

Flurry of riders After rain began during Moto3 FP2, conditions were far from ideal by the time the premier class headed out in the afternoon and it was not until the final few minutes that a flurry of riders went for it on slicks. First it was left to Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaro to set laps, although Joan Mir was the true guinea pig as he headed out in the conditions first. The grid so far No one crashed in FP2 and all in all, the weather putting paid to any improvements in the afternoon means it will be FP1 times that all count towards Q2 graduation. As it stands: KTM end fastest with Espargaro, ahead of Dovizioso, Nakagami, Rins, Morbidelli, Zarco, Oliveira, Miller, Mir and Quartararo - leaving a good few famous faces praying for better weather in FP3. Clear skies Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is the first looking to the skies to hold clear on Saturday as he took P11, as well as Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) and Valentino Rossi who were 12th and 13th respectively. Brno winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is also currently set to miss out on Q2 as the South African ended in P16. Sunshine beckons On Saturday morning field will be back fighting it out in FP3 at 9.55 am local time (1.25pm IST). What will the skies bring? The likes of Monster Energy Yamaha, Petrucci and Brad Binder especially will be hoping the hills are alive with the warmth of sunshine.