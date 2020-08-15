Austrian MotoGP: KTM riders take Red Bull Ring by the horns

Flurry of riders
After rain began during Moto3 FP2, conditions were far from ideal by the time the premier class headed out in the afternoon and it was not until the final few minutes that a flurry of riders went for it on slicks.
First it was left to Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaro to set laps, although Joan Mir was the true guinea pig as he headed out in the conditions first.
The grid so far
No one crashed in FP2 and all in all, the weather putting paid to any improvements in the afternoon means it will be FP1 times that all count towards Q2 graduation.
As it stands: KTM end fastest with Espargaro, ahead of Dovizioso, Nakagami, Rins, Morbidelli, Zarco, Oliveira, Miller, Mir and Quartararo - leaving a good few famous faces praying for better weather in FP3.
Clear skies
Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is the first looking to the skies to hold clear on Saturday as he took P11, as well as Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) and Valentino Rossi who were 12th and 13th respectively.
Brno winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is also currently set to miss out on Q2 as the South African ended in P16.
Sunshine beckons
On Saturday morning field will be back fighting it out in FP3 at 9.55 am local time (1.25pm IST).
What will the skies bring? The likes of Monster Energy Yamaha, Petrucci and Brad Binder especially will be hoping the hills are alive with the warmth of sunshine.