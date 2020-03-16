Ban on FMSCI president J Prithiviraj overturned by Indian Motor Sport Appellate Committee

According to a press release issued by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, the IMSAC has upheld his appeal, declaring that the ban imposed on Mr Prithiviraj, who is incidentally the president of the FMSCI, was violative of all principles of natural justice.

"He was not put on sufficient notice before imposing (such a) major punishment," the release, quoting the order, declared, absolving him of any lapses while organising the rally. Mr Prithiviraj was not even given an opportunity to defend himself and his indictment was announced.

"I am glad that justice has prevailed," a relieved Mr Prithiviraj said. "As COC of the Rally, I had taken all the required precautions to ensure the safety of the drivers and spectators. There were no lapses on our part," he added.

"As president of FMSCI, I would like to add that the motorsports fraternity has taken all the steps to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in line with the government measures. I pray that we overcome this soon and get back on fast mode as many have taken this sport professionally," Mr Prithiviraj said.

The IMSAC noted in its verdict that the process itself was illegal and could not stand any test of reasonable conduct, especially as the council had not been given any power to impose any ban, either in the Articles of Association of the FMSCI or in its sporting code.

Source: FMSCI Release