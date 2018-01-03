Birthday wishes pour in for Schumacher

Bengaluru, January 3: Birthday wishes poured in for Formula One legend Michael Schumacher who turned 49 on Wednesday (January 3).

Born This Day - Michael Schumacher turns 49

The German driver who owns almost every record in the glamour sport suffered a near-fatal skiing accident in the French Alps on December 23, 2013 and has been in hospital since then, though his health condition continues to remain a mystery.

During his stay in Grenoble Hospital in France, the seven-time F1 world champion was reportedly put in an induced coma and underwent two life-saving surgeries.

There were reports that he was discharged from the hospital, but his health condition has been kept as a secret at the instance of his family.

#keepFightingMichael was trending and many took to Twitter to wish the legend.

Happy birthday to seven-time @F1 world champion Michael Schumacher.



Starting his F1 career with Jordan Team, 'Schumi' as he was fondly known among by his peers had his best years with Italian giants Ferrari with whom he won all his seven world titles including five in a row from 2000.

The most successful driver in the history of the sport, Schumacher has many firsts to his credit including the most World Championship titles (7), the most Grand Prix wins (91), the most fastest laps (77) and the most races won in a single season (13).

