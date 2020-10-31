Bottas takes pole position as Formula One returns to Imola

Imola, October 31: Valtteri Bottas edged out Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Formula One returned to Imola.
An all-Mercedes front row will be led by Bottas, who claimed his second pole in three races after his time of 1:13.609 was 0.097 seconds faster than that of championship leader Hamilton.
Max Verstappen took third after a dramatic session for Red Bull, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly impressing to join his former-team mate on the second row.
Hamilton 'still in race mode mentally' after record-breaking win
Daniel Ricciardo finished ahead of Alex Albon to take fifth, while Charles Leclerc was seventh as Sebastian Vettel struggled to 14th in the second Ferrari.
