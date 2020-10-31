Bottas takes pole position as Formula One returns to Imola

An all-Mercedes front row will be led by Bottas, who claimed his second pole in three races after his time of 1:13.609 was 0.097 seconds faster than that of championship leader Hamilton.

Max Verstappen took third after a dramatic session for Red Bull, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly impressing to join his former-team mate on the second row.

Daniel Ricciardo finished ahead of Alex Albon to take fifth, while Charles Leclerc was seventh as Sebastian Vettel struggled to 14th in the second Ferrari.