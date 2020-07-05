Bottas wins Austrian GP as penalty sees Hamilton miss out on podium

Hamilton among 14 F1 drivers to take a knee



Bottas led from start to finish for his eighth Formula One victory as the campaign got under way behind closed doors four months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a dramatic finish Hamilton, who started fifth after a receiving a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow during yellow flags in qualifying, crossed the line second but was denied a place in the top three after he sent Albon spinning at turn four with 11 laps remaining.

That came after the safety car was deployed for the third time and Charles Leclerc consequently moved up to second, while Lando Norris set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to snatch third from Hamilton and earn his first F1 podium.