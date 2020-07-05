English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bottas wins Austrian GP as penalty sees Hamilton miss out on podium

By Tom Webber

Spielberg, July 5: Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton missed out on a podium due to a five-second time penalty following contact with Alex Albon.

Hamilton among 14 F1 drivers to take a knee

Bottas led from start to finish for his eighth Formula One victory as the campaign got under way behind closed doors four months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a dramatic finish Hamilton, who started fifth after a receiving a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow during yellow flags in qualifying, crossed the line second but was denied a place in the top three after he sent Albon spinning at turn four with 11 laps remaining.

That came after the safety car was deployed for the third time and Charles Leclerc consequently moved up to second, while Lando Norris set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to snatch third from Hamilton and earn his first F1 podium.

More FORMULA ONE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NEW 2 - 2 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue