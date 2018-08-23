Crutchlow extends Honda stay till 2020

The 32-year-old has won three times, including in Argentina this year, and managed a total of seven podium finishes since joining the team in 2015.

Crutchlow has agreed terms on a new deal until 2020 as he eyes more success at Silverstone this weekend.

"I am very pleased to renew and extend my relationship with Honda HRC and the LCR Honda Team again in 2020," said the Englishman.

"We have all worked very hard and we have had great successes and will continue too, I'm sure.

"As I said in the past I have the best support I could ask for from Honda and Lucio and his team do an excellent job to give me a competitive bike every weekend."

Crutchlow has collected 103 points in the 2018 season so far, putting him in eighth position in the standings.

"We are very happy to continue our co-operation with Cal until, at least, the end of 2020. I believe that Cal has demonstrated an impressive talent since his arrival in Honda in 2015 and, once again, I want to thank him for the strong results we achieved together so far. The LCR Team will continue to support him in the best way together with the valuable cooperation of HRC and the LCR partners," said Cecchinello.

HRC president Yoshishige Nomura added, "We are happy to announce Cal's contract extension. Last year we contracted with him for 2018 and 2019 as an HRC factory rider. This year he has again shown his strong talent and his performance deserves the status of factory rider.

There is no better way to show him that than by making a new agreement with him, so we have decided to extend our contract. We've got to know Cal very well since he arrived at Honda in 2015. By hard work and by getting many good results he has contributed a lot to Honda and the LCR Honda MotoGP Team and he always gives us very useful feedback for the evolution of the RC213V."

