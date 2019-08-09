Can Marquez's rivals stop him at Austria?

Though the Repsol Honda rider has had six wins so far in the FIM MotoGP World Championship this season, his record at the Bull Ring has been not that good with him being forced to settle for second-place in each of the past two years.

And it is that which gived the other riders a hope as a 'fighting talk' in the pre-event press conference kicked off Spielberg into gear as Marquez was joined by key rival Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to talk everything from testing to rumours to races and a couple of things in between.

A podium and a front row have now been ticked off for the Austrian factory, but it's the gap to the front they largely focus on...which makes even better reading. How will they fare this weekend on home turf? Find out on Sunday (August 11) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

