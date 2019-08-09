English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Can Marquez's rivals stop him at Austria?

By
MotoGP riders
MotoGP riders are all smiles as they get ready for the Austrian GP.

Bengaluru, August 9: The pre-event press conference of the Austrian Grand Prix got some tongues wagging with most of the MotoGP riders talking about their intention to stop the purple patch of world champion Marc Marquez.

Though the Repsol Honda rider has had six wins so far in the FIM MotoGP World Championship this season, his record at the Bull Ring has been not that good with him being forced to settle for second-place in each of the past two years.

And it is that which gived the other riders a hope as a 'fighting talk' in the pre-event press conference kicked off Spielberg into gear as Marquez was joined by key rival Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to talk everything from testing to rumours to races and a couple of things in between.

A podium and a front row have now been ticked off for the Austrian factory, but it's the gap to the front they largely focus on...which makes even better reading. How will they fare this weekend on home turf? Find out on Sunday (August 11) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports

More MARC MARQUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue