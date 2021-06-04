Catalan GP: MotoGP riders happy to see fans return to grandstands

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has divided the public areas of the grandstands into a total of eight sectorised and independent facilities, creating bubble groups completely isolated from each other and comprising between one and two grandstands.

Spectators at each facility will enter the circuit through the door designated for this facility and must park their vehicles in the recommended parking lots, the one closest to their bubble.

📯🏟 Released the access protocol for the #CatalanGP! 💪



20% Spectator Capacity and 8 independent facilities with 3,000 spectators each.



Check the #MotoGP access protocol. 👇👇



🗞👉 https://t.co/46uVSs4wFe pic.twitter.com/H0ANqkBGqI — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) June 3, 2021

In the pre-event press conference, six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez expressed his delight at the return of fans to the grandstands after a long time.

"It'll be the first time we've fans at the circuit after a while. So it'll be nice. I think step-by-step it'll be the future and it's the way we must follow," said the Repsol Honda rider.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartarao, who leads the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings and has a good record at the famed circuit, just cannnot wait for the action to begin.

"It's a track that I really like, even in Moto3 I was riding well, Moto2 I got my first win and yeah the last two years here in MotoGP were really great, one podium and one win. It's a track that suits my style really well and yeah, let's try to make a great race weekend," the French rider said in the pre-event press conference.

Free practice revs up on Friday (June 4) before MotoGP brings the noise in Barcelona at the earlier time of 1pm local time (4.30pm) on Sunday (June 6).

The Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport SD/HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

