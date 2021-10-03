Coorgi Hemanth Mudappa breaks National Drag Racing record

The 31-year Coorgi, based in Bengaluru, nicknamed LightningR1, did his magic once again to prove his critics wrong as he dashed to a gold beating his own National record in the 4-stroke 850 to 1050cc SuperSport Class set in 2019.

Hemanth also holds the National drag racing record in the top above-1051cc Class.

New post (Hemanth Mudappa raring to go: MMSC fmsci Drag Nationals) has been published on INDIA in F1 - https://t.co/CVO9bb58jF pic.twitter.com/bk3WtVYzqr — Indian Motorsports Website (@indiainF1) October 1, 2021

"I'm so happy to set the National record in this category. Seven National titles won't come by luck. We've put in hardwork and practised hard, testing and improving after every run. I dedicate this gold to my friend Riyaz's mom, who's on a ventilator. Despite that he came here and clocked an eight. Hats off to him,'' said a delighted Hemanth, who runs 1Up Nutrition, a top brand Nutrition supplements for sportspersons.

"Winning is in the DNA of Mantra Racing from 1954. We've been tuning Mudappa's bikes for all his National titles and I'm glad he got the much-awaited record today. We brought some upgrades but it was the hard work and practice he put in at the air strip that brought him success," said Sharan Pratap of Mantra Racing, who tunes the champion bikes.

Hemanth astride a green #93 BMW s1000rr was lightening quick to post a stunning 7.914 to beat the National Drag Racing record in this class despite being a fraction of a second slower reaction at the start to Hyderabad's Mohd Riyaz, who did 8.058sec. Sugan Prasad, also from Bengaluru, clocked 8.421 to take the bronze.

In the top class of 4-stroke Above-1051cc Super Sport, riding a black Suzuki Hayabusa, Hemanth clocked 8.061sec. "With others posting only in 8sec, I took it easy and won at a relaxed pace,'' the passionate bodybuilder added.

In other classes, Bharath Raj (226-360cc), Madhan Kumar (upto 165cc) and Aiyaz Rem (361-550cc) won the gold.

Results (provisional):

4S Above-1051cc Class: 1. #97 Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru) 8.061sec; 2. #98 Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) 8.396; 3. Vignesh Purushottham (Bengaluru) 8.409;

4S 851 to 1050cc Super Sport: 1. #93 Hemanth Muddappa (7.914); 2. #96 Mohd. Riyaz (Hyderabad) (8.058); 3. Sugan Prasad (Bengaluru) (8.421);

4S 226 to 360cc SS Indian: 1. #74Bharath Raj (12.427); 2. #75 Mohamed Shakir (12.655); 3. #77 Yogeshwaran (13.014);

4S upto 165cc SS Indian: 1. #71 S Madhan Kumar (13.826); 2. #73 K Kannan (13.990); 3. #91 S Kannan (14.472);

4S 361 to 550cc SS Indian: 1. #85 Aiyaz Rem (12.368); 2. #83 Yogeshwaran (12.620); 3. #84 D Anish Samson (12.658).

