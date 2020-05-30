Coronavirus: F1 season set for July 5 start in Austria

Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober said the Red Bull Ring would host back-to-back races without fans present on consecutive weekends.

The decision follows discussions between the sport's governing body, bosses of the Spielberg circuit and local authorities.

"The two Formula One races on July 5 and 12 at Spielberg will be staged without spectators," said Anschober, per AFP.

This year's schedule has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and earlier this week the Dutch Grand Prix became the latest race to be cancelled.

F1 CEO Chase Carey recently spoke of his desire to kick off the season in Austria, insisting it would still be possible to stage 15-18 races.