English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: MotoGP to revise 2020 calendar again as Spanish Grand Prix postponed

By Rob Lancaster

London, March 26: The start of the 2020 MotoGP season has again been delayed after the Spanish Grand Prix became the latest race to be postponed.

Jerez was due to host the opening race of the rearranged schedule on May 3, but those plans have had to be shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on the MotoGP website confirmed the event will be rescheduled for later in the year, with a revised calendar to be released "as soon as available".

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event," the statement read.

"A revised calendar will be published as soon as available."

Qatar was only able to stage Moto2 and Moto3 events, while races in Argentina, Thailand and the United States have all been postponed because of the virus.

The Argentinian Grand Prix was previously moved to November 22, meaning the Valencia Grand Prix was pushed back to the following week to ensure it remains the final event.

More MOTORSPORT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue