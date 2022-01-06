Dakar 2022: Al Attiyah wins Stage 4, extends lead over Loeb

Good pace

In the cars category, it was three-time Dakar winner Al Attiyah's 44th stage victory while second place on Stage 4 keeps Frenchman Loeb second overall with Poland's Kuba Przygonski putting his MINI JCW Buggy back into contention for the overall podium after a difficult start to the rally.

"We caught up to some cars in front of us early in the day. Then we decided to keep a good pace and minimise any risk. Matthieu (Baumel) did a great job with the navigation," said Al Attiyah, the Dakar champion in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Loeb runs close

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in one of the three BRX Prodrive Hunters, Loeb remains handily placed in second position overall, within 38min, 5sec of Al Attiyah and 1min 10 sec ahead of third-placed Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi.

"We pushed all through this longest stage without taking too much of a risk, and yet still avoided the chance of a puncture or taking the wrong route. In fact, we hardly made any mistakes at all," said Loeb.

It was a fantastic reward for the whole BRX team who worked through the night to prepare the nine-time World Rally Championship winner's car for longest stage of Dakar 2022 from Al Qaisumah to Riyadh.

Sainz in the mix

Rally legend Carlos Sainz of Spain, who won Stage 3 was third on the day behind the wheel of his Audi RS Q e-tron.

But Audi team-mates Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden and 14-time winner and defending champion Stephane Peterhansel of France suffered mechanical issues.

Sea of dunes

Thursday's (January 6) Stage 5 will see the field face a sea of dunes over 40kms long, among other potential pitfalls, on a tricky loop stage of over 350kms around the Riyadh bivouac.

The 44th Dakar Rally which began with a Prologue on the New Year's day is slated to conclude on January 14 after 12 stages. The rest day is on January 8 at Riyadh. Organised by Amaury Sport Organisation, it is for the third year that the most-demanding off-road rally is being held in the Saudi Arabian deserts and dunes.