Dakar 2022: Harith Noah defies odds to improve overall ranking

The lone rider representing India, Noah managed to reign in sands of the world's most-demanding off-road rally in the Saudi Arabian deserts and dunes.

As per a Media Release received, Daniel Sanders won the stage on Friday (January 7) and Sam Sunderland is leading the overall ranking after six stages as the Dakar convoy heads for a well-deserved rest day.

Dakar 2022: Gritty Harith Noah proves his class yet again

Many experienced riders had a tough time towards the later part of Stage 5 before a section was cancelled on Thursday (January 6) after it saw many crashes.

On Friday (January 7), the stage was run in the reverse direction and it appeared to be worse with many parts of the route turning treacherous.

The promoters then had to call it off and reduce the stage distance after 101kms point.

The 28-year rider from Shoranur, Kerala is keen to use the rest day to give some rest to his injured shoulder.

"The terrain was demanding and dangerous at certain places and with my shoulder pain becoming worse, it is a big relief that I successfully completed the stage. I should be back to normal after the rest day tomorrow and looking forward to give my best," said the Sherco TVS Factory team rider, who became the fastest at Dakar in 2021.

The bike and quad special has been halted at the first neutralisation area after 101 km. The deterioration of the tracks due to the passage of the cars and trucks on Thursday combined with recent heavy rain means that the route is impassable. The classification for Stage 6 was established at the 101kms mark.

Noah's team-mate Lorenzo Santolino is overall 6th while Rui Goncalves is placed 32nd.

Hero MotoSports Rally Team's Joaquim Rodriques is placed overall 18th in the general ranking while South African Aran Mare slipped to 16thth.

Dakar Rally 2022 Preview: Stage set for duel in the Saudi Arabian deserts

The 44th Dakar Rally which began with a Prologue on the New Year's day is slated to conclude on January 14 after 12 stages. Organised by Amaury Sport Organisation, it is the third year that the most-demanding off-road rally is being held in Saudi Arabia.

The special stages which started start in Ha'il and will end in Jeddah, is slated to go through canyons and cliffs in the Neom region, passing by the Red Sea coastline, into stretches of dunes surrounding Riyadh, with a lot more action on sand dunes in the Empty Quarter.

Dakar Rally 2022 (Stage 6) Provisional Classification:

1. #4 Daniel Sanders (Austria) (Gas Gas Factory Racing).51' 43";

2. #3 Sam Suntherland (Great Britain) (Gas Gas Factory Racing); 54'09";02'26".

3. #52 Mathias Walkner (Austria) (Red Bull KTM Factory Team); 54'19" +02'36".

35. Harith Noah (Sherco TVS Rally Team) 1H02'02" +10'19."

Overall Provisional Classification (after Stage 6)

1. #3 Sam Suntherland (Great Britain) (Gas Gas Factory Racing); 19H55'59".

2. #52 Mathias Walkner (Austria) (Red Bull KTM Factory Team); 19H58'38". +02'39".

3. #4 Daniel Sanders (Austria) (Gas Gas Factory Racing). 20H01'34"; +05'35".

28. Harith Noah (Sherco TVS Rally Team) 21H, 47' 07". +1H 51'08".