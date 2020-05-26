English
Ricciardo and Norris in Bathurst 1000 excites McLaren chief Brown

By Tom Webber

Melbourne, May 26: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris taking part in the Bathurst 1000 is something McLaren chief executive Zak Brown would love to see.

The annual touring car race is held at Mount Panorama in New South Wales and typically clashes with Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix in early October.

Brown owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United team that ran a car in the 2019 edition.

Ricciardo will join McLaren from Renault after the 2020 F1 season and Brown would love to figure out a way for the Australian and Norris to take part in the Supercars event.

"I think they'd both love to do it," Brown told Supercars Sidetracked.

"I think people now know I'm a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1 as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature.

"I think it'll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule.

"I'd love to see them do it there [in Bathurst]. Let's see. For sure, they'll get a go in my Holden."

McLaren granted Fernando Alonso leave from the Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the Indy 500 in 2017.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
