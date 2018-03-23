Ricciardo given three-place grid penalty

During FP2 in Melbourne, the Red Bull driver was adjudged to have failed to "stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU " in the final two sectors.

Ricciardo "admitted an error in reading his dash", according to a statement released by race stewards, which went on to say that the Australian was found to have "slowed significantly".

In light of that, the officials "imposed a lesser penalty than usual", which included two penalty points.

Friday's developments are the latest in a series of hard-luck stories for Ricciardo at his home GP, after he finished second in 2014 but was then disqualified for a mechanical issue.

Last year, Ricciardo crashed in qualifying and was forced to retire midway through the race.

