Desert Storm 2019: TVS Racing's Adrien Metge conquers Marathon Stage to stay in the lead

At the end of Leg 3, Sherco TVS Rally Factory team rider Adrien Metge continues to lead in the Group A (above 250cc category) with TVS Racing's Abdul Wahid Tanveer and R Nataraj following closely at P3 and P4 position respectively. In the same group, Rajendra RE has retained his ranking at P5.

Aishwarya Pissay, who had broken into top 10 with a commendable performance on Thursday (May 9), could not start the stage due to a technical issue.

Commenting on the team's performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, "This was a tough stage for the team and everyone's mettle was tested. Adrien is continuing his strong show and we have witnessed good momentum from Tanveer, Nataraj and Rajendra. The blazing heat and the navigation today was a challenge but am glad the riders fought it out. Unfortunate for Aishwarya that she couldn't start today but she rode really well over the last few days and broke into the Top 10."

Adrien Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team says, "The marathon stage has been the toughest so far in the rally with complex navigation and blazing heat. I found good momentum early and looked to maneuver the bike smoothly in the landscape. Tomorrow is the final day of the rally and will be a short stage so it is important for me to stay in the lead and win it for the team. "

Saturday (May 11) will be the final leg of the rally, which will comprise of 220 km in the sand dunes of Jaisalmer.

Rankings at the end of Leg 3 (Provisional):

Group A - Upto 450 cc

Adrien Metge - P1

AW Tanveer - P3

R Nataraj - P4

Rajendra RE - P5

Aishwarya Pissay - DNF

Group B - Upto 250 cc

Sachin - P2

Source: Media Release