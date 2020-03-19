English
Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed

By Tom Webber
Monaco Grand Prix - cropped

London, March 19: The 2020 Formula One season will not begin until June after the FIA announced the postponement of the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
