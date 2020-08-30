F1 2020: Hamilton continues F1 dominance with victory in Belgium

F1 2020: Belgian Grand Prix blow for McLaren as Sainz suffers exhaust woe



The Mercedes driver finished ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday to make it five wins from seven races in 2020.

Daniel Ricciardo impressed to take fourth place and the fastest lap for Renault, who also saw Esteban Ocon overtake Alex Albon to claim fifth on the final lap.

Hamilton led from pole position and despite never building an enormous lead, his victory rarely looked in doubt as Mercedes took their first win in Belgium for three years.

Ferrari suffered more woe and failed to score a point, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finishing 13th and 14th respectively.

As Hamilton led Bottas off the line, Verstappen narrowly held off Ricciardo as Albon lost a place to Ocon, one he later got back at the pit stops.

A safety car was required on lap 11 due to a significant crash involving Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell, the Alfa Romeo spinning and his loose wheel colliding with the Williams.

That delayed proceedings for four laps and meant the majority of the field pitted earlier than anticipated.

Rumoured rain did not arrive, as all top three drivers limped home on aging tyres, although there was to be no repeat of the blistering and puncture drama seen earlier this season at Silverstone.

The main focus at the finish was Albon ultimately being unable to keep Ocon behind, with Ricciardo taking the extra point from Hamilton as he sprinted home without the tyre issues of those in front of him.