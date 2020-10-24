F1 2020: Hamilton to begin quest for record-breaking 92nd win from pole

Championship leader Hamilton moved level with Michael Schumacher on 91 victories in F1 at the Eifel Grand Prix last time out - and he boosted his chances of making history in Portimao by securing his place at the front of the grid.

The Mercedes driver capitalised on having an extra flying lap in Q3 as he pipped team-mate Valtteri Bottas by recording a time of one minute, 16.652 seconds on his final run.

F1 2020: History looms for Hamilton as series returns to Portugal

Bottas was quickest in all three practice sessions but will start from second after going one tenth slower, while Max Verstappen guided his Red Bull to third.

While Verstappen will start the race on the soft tyres, the Mercedes duo will be on the medium compound at lights out.

Bottas was on provisional pole after the Mercedes duo completed their first runs on softs, but when they came back out from the garage they switched to mediums as the wind picked up.

The Finn improved on his time with his only flying lap to displace Hamilton but the Briton, who went back out on track earlier, was not to be denied and eked out his ninth pole of the season and 97th of his career.

Sebastian Vettel failed to reach Q3 for the eighth straight race and will begin proceedings from 15th, behind the Williams of George Russell.

However, Charles Leclerc steered his Ferrari into the final session on medium tyres and will start from fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo was unable to set a time in Q3 with Renault unable to apply sufficient repairs in time for him to get back on track after a late spin in Q2.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:16.652 2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.102s 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.252s 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.438s 5. Sergio Perez (Racing Point) +0.571s 6. Alex Albon (Red Bull) +0.785s 7. Carlos Sainz (McLaren) +0.868s 8. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.873s 9. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +1.151s 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) no time