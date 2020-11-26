English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 2020: Red Bull sporting director to miss Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus

By John Skilbeck
Max Verstappen
Red Bull will be without a key part of their operation for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after a positive COVID-19 result.

Sakhir, November 26: Red Bull must cope without sporting director Jonathan Wheatley for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old Briton has not travelled to Bahrain and has begun a 10-day period in isolation.

Red Bull sit second in the constructors' championship this season, with Max Verstappen accounting for 170 of their 240 points and Alexander Albon contributing the rest.

Wheatley joined Red Bull from Renault in 2006 and has been a pivotal figure in the team's rise.

It remains to be seen whether he can return for next week's Ssakhir Grand Prix, which also takes place in Bahrain.

Red Bull said in a statement: "We can confirm that during mandatory pre-race testing in the UK, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with official protocols he will continue to isolate for the 10-day period and not attend the Bahrain GP.

"Jonathan's duties will be shared by a number of team personnel at this weekend's Bahrain GP.

"The positive test has not resulted in any other team members needing to isolate following contact tracing and will not affect the team's trackside operations."

More F1 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: KER 2 - 0 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More