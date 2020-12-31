Sir Lewis! F1 champion Hamilton awarded knighthood

One of the highest honours bestowed in his native United Kingdom, Hamilton was named on the New Year's list on Wednesday.

It comes after Hamilton equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most F1 titles this season.

Hamilton has seven world championships, six of them with Mercedes after reigning supreme during a coronavirus-hit 2020 campaign.

The 35-year-old also surpassed Schumacher's previous record tally of 91 race wins this term. He now has 95 and the 11 in 2020 represents his joint-best return for an F1 season in his legendary career.

Congratulations, Sir Lewis! Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood in the latest UK Honours list https://t.co/D8amm4hOeQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 30, 2020

Hamilton – who was made an MBE in 2008 – has also had a pole position in 14 consecutive seasons (from 2007 to 2020). Schumacher previously had the best such record (13 from 1994 to 2006).

"Lewis is one of the very greatest racing drivers of all time and the most successful British sportsperson of his era," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

"Around the world, he has long been recognised for his sporting achievement; this year, he combined his excellence on the track with a powerful voice to fight discrimination.

"In every sense, he led the way in 2020. The news that he is to receive a knighthood shows that he is now receiving the recognition he has earned during a career of unparalleled success in motorsport.

"The UK can be very proud to have a champion and ambassador of the calibre of Sir Lewis Hamilton."