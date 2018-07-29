English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hungarian F1 Grand Prix: Vettel survives Bottas collision as Hamilton extends championship lead

Written By: OPTA
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes

Hungaroring, July 29: Sebastian Vettel survived a collision with Valtteri Bottas to snatch second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton's victory extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 24 points.

The Ferrari driver slipped from first to third due to a poorly executed pit stop, but he made contact with Bottas at turn two with five laps remaining in an incident that was noted by race stewards and saw the Mercedes driver slip behind Kimi Raikkonen.

Qualifying report

Bottas had already done enough to keep Vettel, who crashed out from first at last weekend's German Grand Prix, away from Hamilton, as the defending champion matched his haul of six triumphs in Canada and the United States to deal another blow to the German's championship hopes.

Wet conditions in qualifying gave teams a free pick of tyres to start the race, with Hamilton starting on supersofts and Vettel on the harder compound.

Mercedes kept the front row locked out in the early stages, but Vettel assumed the lead when Hamilton dived into the pits after 25 laps.

The German built a handsome advantage but was slowed down by backmarkers as his first stint came to an end, and issues with changing his front-left tyre saw him return to the track behind Hamilton and Bottas.

Vettel controversially got past Bottas to take second ahead of Raikkonen, with race officials deciding to take no further action, before Mercedes' number two made contact with the impressive Daniel Ricciardo and finished fifth.

But Hamilton faced no such difficulties as he cruised to his fifth win of the season and second in succession.

Race classification:

1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:37:16.427 25;

2 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +17.123s 18;

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +20.101s 15;

4 Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) +46.419s 12;

5 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +50.000s 10;

6 Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) +73.273s 8;

7 Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1 lap 6;

8 Fernando Alonso (McLaren) +1 lap 4;

9 Carlos Sainz (Renault) +1 lap 2;

10 Romain Grosjean (Haas) +1 lap 1;

11 Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) +1 lap 0;

12 Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) +1 lap 0;

13 Esteban Ocon (Force India) +1 lap 0;

14 Sergio Perez (Force India) +1 lap 0;

15 Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) +2 laps 0;

16 Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) +2 laps 0;

17 Lance Stroll (Williams) +2 laps 0;

NC Stoffel Vandoorne (Mclaren) DNF 0;

NC Max Verstappen (Red Bull) DNF 0;

NC Charles Leclerc (Sauber) DNF 0.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue