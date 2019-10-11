English
F1: Japanese GP qualifying cancelled Saturday, Bottas wins first practice

By Tommy Doleman
Suzuka

Suzuka (Japan), October 11: Saturday’s qualifying round for the Japanese Grand Prix has been rescheduled as Typhoon Hagibis approaches. Weather maps indicate the tropical storm is set to pass by the Suzuka Circuit and all activities have been cancelled with safety in mind.

The course will be re-opened on Sunday (October 13) with qualifying moved to 1000 local time and the race due to take place at 1410 local time as planned.

"As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix 2019, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October," read a statement.

"The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interest of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit."

The first practice on Friday (October 11) was completed with Valtteri Bottas edging out Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.076s. Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top three. With Saturday’s action cancelled the second practice session at 1400 local time Friday will take on added importance.

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
